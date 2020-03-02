Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored 17 points, including a key 3-pointer down the stretch, to lead Illinois over Indiana 67-66. Dosunmu hit the 3-pointer with 1:28 left to put Illinois up 65-60. Rob Phinisee then hit a 3-pointer with 1:14 left to pull Indiana within two. Following a missed Illinois free throw Andres Feliz ripped the rebound away from Phinisee. Dosunmu was fouled and hit both free throws to make the score 67-63. Phinisee hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Aljami Durham led Indiana with 13 points.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Cornerback Javelin Guidry ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash — the fastest of anyone competing on the final day at the NFL's annual scouting combine. The former Utah player tied for the third-fastest time by a defensive back since 2003. His performance typified a week topped by fast times. Receiver Henry Ruggs III led the way with a 4.27 on Thursday. Jonathan Taylor's time of 4.39 topped the running back list. Even the big men — offensive linemen, defensive linemen and linebackers — were turning heads with better than expected times this weekend.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Sam Brunelle drilled a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points and Notre Dame rallied to defeat No. 19 Florida State 70-67 to close the regular season. Down three after a Notre Dame free throw with five seconds to go, Florida State's Nikki Ekhomu was fouled on a 3-point attempt with a second left. Ekhomu missed the first free throw, made the second and was called for a turnover with an intentional miss on the third. The Irish added a free throw. Kiah Gillespie scored 22 points and Nausia Woolfolk had 20 for the Seminoles.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 21 points and led No. 22 Indiana to a 78-60 victory over Michigan in a regular-season finale. The Hoosiers finished fourth and earned the final bye into the quarterfinals for the conference tournament that begins Wednesday. Indiana will play Friday. The win was the first in the Crisler Center since 2009 after eight losses, set a program record for conference victories at 13 and tied a school mark for overall wins in a season at 23. Akienreh Johnson scored 16 points with 14 rebounds to lead the Wolverines, who will be the seventh seed.