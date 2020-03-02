Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG
Inside the final month of Buttigieg's historic campaign
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg opened February by sharing victory with one of the Democratic Party's best-known figures and ended it with a humbling defeat at the hands of another. Yet his unlikely path over the last 30 days exceeded virtually everyone's expectations of his presidential ambitions, except perhaps his own. The former mayor of Indiana's fourth largest city, an openly gay 38-year-old whose name most voters still can't pronounce, formally suspended his White House bid Sunday night. He did so acknowledging that he no longer had a viable path to the Democratic Party's presidential nomination, even after finishing in the top four in each of the first four contests of the 2020 primary season.
INDIANAPOLIS-ELECTRIC BUSES
Indianapolis' plans for all-electric bus fleet in question
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A plan in Indianapolis to switch to an entirely electric fleet of public buses by 2035 is in question due to problems with range. The IndyGo board last week approved the $7.5 million purchase of 13 diesel-powered buses. It also canceled a $6.5 million order for five electric buses made by BYD. The money and a $1 million line of credit will be applied to the diesel buses. IndyGo has 31 electric buses made by BYD running on its express Red Line. But tests show they don't reach the promised 275-mile range, particularly in cold weather.
TEEN-FATAL CRASH
Man gets house arrest, probation in crash that killed woman
TIPTON, Ind. (AP) — A young man who was 17 when he caused a fatal high-speed crash in Tipton County will spend a year on house arrest. Police say Austin Hoback was traveling close to 90 mph when he ignored a stop sign and smashed into another vehicle in 2017, killing a 65-year-old woman and injuring himself and others. Hoback was 17 years old at the time. Jane Eades of Sharpsville died a week later. Hoback, also a Sharpsville resident, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and was sentenced Friday. The Kokomo Tribune says he will serve two years on probation in addition to the house arrest.
LAKE STURGEON-LAWSUIT
Environmental groups sue to speed up lake sturgeon status
CHICAGO (AP) — Environmental groups in Illinois and Indiana are suing in hopes of forcing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to complete a review that could designate lake sturgeon as a federally endangered species. Lake sturgeon are prehistoric fish that have been reduced to extremely low levels by pollution, overfishing and habitat destruction. A federal designation means more protections. The Herald-Times reports the groups filing last month's federal complaint in Chicago include Fishable Indiana Streams for Hoosiers. Federal officials say there's "substantial information" on threats to lake sturgeon, but the lawsuit says they didn't meet a deadline to make the determination.
ELECTION 2020
Biden fights for momentum in Democrats' shifting primary
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — An emboldened Joe Biden is casting himself as the clear moderate alternative to polarizing progressive Bernie Sanders as the Democrats' shrinking presidential field races toward Super Tuesday. On Sunday, former small-city mayor Pete Buttigieg began informing campaign staff that he will exit the race. Biden pressed his case during a round of national television interviews that reflected a stark reality a day after his resounding primary victory in South Carolina. Biden is being forced to rely upon free media coverage because he is understaffed, underfunded and almost out of time as he fights to transform his sole win into a national movement.
BARN FIRE-SHEEP
Fire officials say several sheep died in Indiana barn fire
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Fire officials in Indiana say several sheep died in a barn fire in Atlanta. The fire broke out around 5 a.m. Sunday. Jackson Township Fire Chief Jeff Muszar says in a statement that the fire was visible from miles away and crews found the barn “fully engulfed” with sheep still inside. The fire was contained to the barn. No word yet on the cause. Authorities say an investigation is ongoing.
INDIANA SCHOOLS' FUTURE
State mulls moving schools rather than fixing old properties
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some lawmakers and advocates say the process of relocating two deteriorating schools for blind and deaf students is being rushed because the schools sit on valuable Indianapolis real estate desirable for development. The Indiana School for the Deaf and the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired are in dire need of updates and maintenance. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that Democratic state Rep. Greg Porter from Indianapolis says moving the schools is a “development play" because the property is valuable.
INDIANAPOLIS-LAW SCHOOL DEAN
1st person of color tapped to lead IU's McKinney law school
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A woman who's a longtime professor at Indiana University's downtown Indianapolis law school is expected to become the first person of color to lead that school. Karen Bravo was recently named dean of the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, pending formal approval by IU's trustees at their April meeting. If approved, Bravo will start her new job July 1 at the school, which is located on the campus of Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis. Bravo, who is black and from Jamaica, will become the second woman to lead the McKinney law school.