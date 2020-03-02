Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TEEN-ARSON AND MURDER CHARGES
Georgia teen caught in Kentucky charged in fire deaths of 2
FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia teen faces murder and arson charges after she was pulled over in Kentucky following a fire that left two people dead. Investigators say Candace Walton set fire to her home near Forsyth before dawn Thursday. Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman says Walton’s 21-year-old brother was found dead after the fire. Investigators believe the other dead person is her mother. Walton was pulled over in her mother's 2007 Chevrolet Malibu near Paducah, Kentucky, around 4 p.m. Thursday. Freeman says investigators believe Walton was trying to travel to her boyfriend in Oregon. Walton was awaiting extradition to Georgia on Friday.
RURAL HOSPITALS
Bill to assist struggling rural hospitals clears KY House
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has voted to create a loan program for struggling rural hospitals. The bill passed 80-0 Friday and now goes to the Senate. Hospitals situated in counties with fewer than 50,000 people would be eligible for the loans. The bill's lead sponsor is Republican Rep. Danny Bentley. He says more than 60 hospitals are in those counties and more than a dozen are considered “vulnerable to closure." The measure's progress follows the recent announcement that Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in northeastern Kentucky will close later this year. The closure will affect about 1,000 employees.
INMATE ASSAULT
2 former correctional officers sentenced in inmate's assault
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say two former Kentucky correctional officers have been sentenced for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and an attempt to cover up the assault. A statement from the Department of Justice says a federal judge sentenced David M. Schwartz and Donna K. Gentry on Thursday. Schwartz received 24 months of incarceration and Gentry received eight months of home confinement. Both pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a pretrial detainee, writing false reports and obstructing justice, for their roles in the 2018 assault of an inmate at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
T MARZETTI EXPANSION
T. Marzetti expansion to create 140 new jobs
MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say the T. Marzetti Co. plans to invest more than $90 million to expand a Kentucky plant and create 140 new jobs. A statement from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the company plans a nearly 185,000-square-foot expansion at its manufacturing plant in Hart County. It plans to use the space to increase its production of salad dressings and sauces. Beshear plans to visit the facility Friday to celebrate the jobs being created. Company leaders say the project should be completed by next summer.
KENTUCKY SCHOOL BOARD-LAWSUIT
Judge denies injunction sought by ex-school board members
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to undo Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's action that reorganized the state school board. U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove on Thursday denied a request for a preliminary injunction. It was sought by several members of the former board that Beshear disbanded on his first day in office in December. The new governor then recreated the board, fulfilling a campaign pledge. Van Tatenhove said that for the ousted members, the action seems “unfair" and a “terrible idea." He says they might be right, but he says the governor's actions “are not contrary to federal law."
VOTING RIGHTS-FELONS
Senate OK's bill to restore voting rights for some felons
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate has approved a proposal to restore voting rights for some felons who have completed their sentences. The Courier Journal reports the proposed constitutional amendment passed Thursday and heads to the House. If approved there, it would go on the November ballot. It would amend Kentucky's Constitution to allow felons to have their voting rights restored after serving full sentences, as long as they were not convicted of treason, sex crimes, violent crimes or crimes against children. It would be up to the legislature to determine how voting rights would be restored and if it would include a waiting period.