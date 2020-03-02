Lynn Family Stadium looking to fill 40+ positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Lynn Family Stadium is looking to fill several positions before the venue officially opens.
The stadium is looking to hire more than 40 people for part-time housekeeping, seasonal groundskeepers, game day groundskeepers and operation technician positions.
A job fair will be held at the stadium, located at 350 Adams Street, on March 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Applications will be accepted on-site and interviews will take place during the job fair.
Louisville City FC is set to host its home opener in the stadium on April 11.
To apply online or for more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.