Man charged after fire at UofL dorm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire inside an occupied University of Louisville residence hall.
Antonio M. Spuria, 18, is charged with arson and wanton endangerment.
The fire was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday in a second floor men’s restroom of Miller Hall. An arrest report by UofL police says Spuria set a fire in a 55 gallon size garbage can.
The fire caused the dormitory to be evacuated for several hours for cleanup of the damage and to make repairs to the sprinkler system.
