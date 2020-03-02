Nwora, Seniors Shine in Cards’ Home Finale

In the second half, the Senior day turned around when Dwayne Sutton scored, just beating the shot clock. That keyed what was a 12-0 UofL run and gave them control of the game. “I think Jordan had shot it. I know there was two seconds on the shot clock, so I tried to grab it as quick as possible, put it on the rim and see what happens, um, thank the Lord it went, cause I honestly didn’t expect it to go in considering the foul and things, but pretty good play,” said Sutton. The lead would balloon to 16 late in the game, and would be the final margin. The play of the night, David Johnson gets the offensive rebound late in the game, kicks it to fifth year senior walk on, Keith Oddo who buries the "3″ on Senior Day. “It surreal, Keith is my roommate, I’ve been knowing him since June and I bet he’s been waiting for that moment his whole life and it’s always nice to see a walk on who has devoted his time and energy to playing basketball finally get rewarded with a bucket like that on senior night. I feel like it’s just a testament to our team, how excited we got for him. I think that shows what kind of teammates we are for sure,” said Sutton.