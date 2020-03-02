Nwora, Seniors Shine in Cards’ Home Finale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Junior forward, Jordan Nwora was honored along with four seniors before the Cards beat Virginia Tech 68-52 to close out the home portion of their schedule.
Scoring was hard to come by for both teams in the early going. By the time the game reached the 12 minute media timeout, the Hokies led 10-7. The first half continued to be a struggle right to the buzzer. The game was tied at 27 at the half. The two teams combined made just 5-25 three pointers in that first half.
In the second half, the Senior day turned around when Dwayne Sutton scored, just beating the shot clock. That keyed what was a 12-0 UofL run and gave them control of the game. “I think Jordan had shot it. I know there was two seconds on the shot clock, so I tried to grab it as quick as possible, put it on the rim and see what happens, um, thank the Lord it went, cause I honestly didn’t expect it to go in considering the foul and things, but pretty good play,” said Sutton. The lead would balloon to 16 late in the game, and would be the final margin. The play of the night, David Johnson gets the offensive rebound late in the game, kicks it to fifth year senior walk on, Keith Oddo who buries the "3″ on Senior Day. “It surreal, Keith is my roommate, I’ve been knowing him since June and I bet he’s been waiting for that moment his whole life and it’s always nice to see a walk on who has devoted his time and energy to playing basketball finally get rewarded with a bucket like that on senior night. I feel like it’s just a testament to our team, how excited we got for him. I think that shows what kind of teammates we are for sure,” said Sutton.
Nwora finished the game with a double-double, 20 points and 12 rebounds. After the game, he said he wanted to leave the KFC Yum! Center on a high note. “My last game here, so, I didn’t want to go out have my last game here be on a bad note. So, you know I was just trying to do my best to do little things just to help my team win,” said Nwora. For fifth year senior, Ryan McMahon, the whole game was surreal. “Crazy how quickly this whole experience and this whole journey has gone by. There’s no othe place in the country like it. It’s just the feeling that I’m never gonna be able to play there again sucks,” said McMahon. “Their heart is in the right place. The love each other. They’re teammates until the end, and it’s a fun group to coach,” said head coach, Chris Mack about his team.
The Cards will close the season at Virginia on Saturday, March 7th with a chance to win a share of the ACC regular season championship.
