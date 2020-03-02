Results for 2 people tested for COVID-19 in Kentucky come back negative

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – More new cases of the coronavirus are popping up in the United States, and as of Monday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 90 people had tested positive for the virus across 10 states. Seventeen of those people have been hospitalized and six have died.
Two people have been tested for COVID-19 in Kentucky; swabs for both were sent to the CDC for analysis and came back negative.
"If we think we need to test the patient, then we're going to be talking to the state health department and the CDC," Dr. Paul Schulz, an infectious disease specialist with Norton Healthcare, said.
Doctors with Norton sought guidance from the state and CDC to decide if the two patients needed to be tested in Kentucky for COVID-19. The test results took about 48 hours to come in.
"The turnaround time we got on that [first] test, was not outside the ordinary turnaround time," Schulz told WAVE 3 News.
Many doctors are hopeful we will see what Vice President Mike Pence is promising: thousands of test kits going out to health centers around the U.S. soon.
"My understanding is that could happen this week, that there would be more testing available," Schulz said. "Obviously if that becomes something we can do locally, you know, say in Frankfort, then that could improve that turnaround time."
The coronavirus test comes as patients with flu-like symptoms are asked about recent travel history.
"If you hadn't been in a particular area then there was really no reason for us to test you,” Schulz said.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health sent WAVE 3 News this statement regarding the possibility of more testing kits for COVID-19:
“Several states are now able to test, others are getting ready to go live using a modified version of the original test kits, and the other states are awaiting test kits. Kentucky is in the middle category. We hope to be able to run our own specimens for COVID-19 early this week. At this time, no tests have been run from Kentucky patients in our Kentucky State Laboratory. To date, Kentucky tests are being run at the CDC in Atlanta. Once we have the capability to test 'in-house,' we will still send positive specimens to CDC for a final confirmatory test. We don't have an estimate on how many tests we might run in the next week."
Now, more countries like Italy, South Korea and Iran are affected by the virus. There is also the threat of community spread, as at least three people in the U.S. who tested positive for COVID-19 say they did not travel and don't know how they got it.
"The CDC will do an investigation on those cases, a contact investigation," Schulz explained, "and they'll better determine what might have happened there."
For now, physicians are also hopeful a vaccine will soon be available.
Doctors say it’s very important to the basics to stop the spread with good hand washing, using cough etiquette and if you’re sick, stay away from other people and don’t go to work, school or social events.
