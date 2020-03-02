Results for 2 people tested for COVID-19 in Kentucky come back negative

“Several states are now able to test, others are getting ready to go live using a modified version of the original test kits, and the other states are awaiting test kits. Kentucky is in the middle category. We hope to be able to run our own specimens for COVID-19 early this week. At this time, no tests have been run from Kentucky patients in our Kentucky State Laboratory. To date, Kentucky tests are being run at the CDC in Atlanta. Once we have the capability to test 'in-house,' we will still send positive specimens to CDC for a final confirmatory test. We don't have an estimate on how many tests we might run in the next week."