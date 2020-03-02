StormTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Edition

Welcome to the 1st edition of StormTALK! for the season!
And right on cue, some thunder is taking place today.
The first round of rain/thunder will track across central KY the next few hours.
We’ll get a break in the action for most areas this afternoon and early evening.
Later tonight, another surge of thunderstorms will develop. The best ingredients for severe t-storms looks to be over TN. However, there will be some overlapping of wind energy and fuel up to roughly the Parkways. We’ll watch that zone carefully after 10pm.
Farther north toward Louisville, some thunder will be possible and perhaps pea-size hail, but severe risk is quite low.
The video will explain this setup as well as a “cold” blast later this week.
