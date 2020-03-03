Cats move up to #6, Cards to #10 in AP Top 25

By Kent Taylor | March 3, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UK jumped two spots to #6 and UofL moved up a spot to #10 in this weeks AP Top 25.

The Cats (24-5, 14-2 SEC) won at Texas A&M and at home over then #15 Auburn last week. They are back in action on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. hosting Tennessee (16-13, 8-8).

UofL (24-6, 15-4 ACC) lost at then #6 Florida State last Monday, before beating Virginia Tech on Sunday night. The Cards visit #22 Virginia (21-7, 13-5).

Here is the Top 25 with #1 votes in parentheses.

1. Kansas (64) 26-3 1,600 1

2. Gonzaga 29-2 1,514 3

3. Dayton 27-2 1,453 4

4. Baylor 25-3 1,395 2

5. San Diego St. 28-1 1,375 5

6. Kentucky 24-5 1,253 8

7. Florida St. 24-5 1,164 6

8. Seton Hall 21-7 1,145 13

9. Maryland 23-6 1,041 9

10. Louisville 24-6 948 11

11. Creighton 22-7 843 10

12. Duke 23-6 809 7

13. Oregon 22-7 802 14

14. Villanova 22-7 779 12

15. BYU 24-7 756 17

16. Michigan St. 20-9 726 24

17. Auburn 24-5 575 15

18. Iowa 20-9 492 18

19. Ohio St. 20-9 489 23

20. Penn St. 21-8 367 16

21. Houston 22-7 265 25

22. Virginia 21-7 219 -

23. Illinois 20-9 208 -

24. Wisconsin 19-10 179 -

25. Michigan 18-11 94 19

Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F Austin 47, ETSU 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, N Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona St 4, Wichita St. 2, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2, LSU 2, New Mexico St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1.

