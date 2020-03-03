Crossing guard hit by vehicle in South Louisville transported to hospital in serious condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A school crossing guard has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed that shortly after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on the 7300 block of Southside Drive, near Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, a female crossing guard was directing traffic when she was hit by a four door passenger vehicle.
The victim was transported to University Hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and no charges are expected to be filed.
LMPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating.
