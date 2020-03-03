Fire engulfs Northern Kentucky home

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Hot spots were still smoldering Monday at the Northern Kentucky home devastated by fire Saturday evening.
Edgewood Fire Chief Tom Dickman, told FOX19 Now it could be weeks before investigators determine what started the fire at the nearly 8-thousand square foot home.
The fire happened in the 3200 block of Turkeyfoot Road across from Turkeyfoot Middle School.
“There was a lot of hot spots, the roof did collapse taking the home down to the second floor and the second floor down to the first floor, Dickman said. “There was a pancaking effect, so there is a lot of heat in there.”
Dickman, told FOX19 NOW it could be weeks before investigators determine what started the fire, but they do not believe the fire was intentionally set.
Fire crews continued to pour water and manage hot spots through Sunday to make sure there was not a flare up.
While residents were home at the time, everyone got out safely before fire crews arrived and no injuries were reported.
Upon their arrival, crews found fire throughout the home and roof, Dickman explains. A total of seven fire departments were ultimately called to the scene.
The home owner, who asked not to be identified, issued the following statement:
"On behalf of my family, thank you to our family, friends and the community for the overwhelming amount of support and generosity you have showed to us during this difficult time, the homeowner wrote via email.
“We are truly blessed that everyone made it out of the house unharmed and safe. The house can be rebuilt and the items we lost replaced but we are blessed that our family is safe and that the community has come together to provide us some of the necessary items you take for granted.”
The homeowner also thanked the multiple agencies that responded to the fire.
Vicki Manning lives on Dudley Road around the corner from the home.
“We saw the smoke, just massive, a lot of smoke,” she recalled. "We came up and they had the streets blocked off, so we parked in the school parking lot, and that house was just engulfed in flames. It was huge, like something I have never seen before.”
Manning says she saw parts of the house fall down.
“It was a very emotional thing, very emotional because we know that it’s a neighbor and that was their home," she explained. "It was not just a house. We heard loud pops and at times you could see, through the fire, you could see blue. You know, very intense and then we heard a really loud noise. It was one of the brick walls that had collapsed.”
The Edgewood Fire Department says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
