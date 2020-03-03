FORECAST: Cool and clear overnight

- A few clouds Wednesday
- Slight shower chances Thursday and Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect winds to let up during the evening hours. Temperatures will fall into the 30s for most overnight - near 40 in the city.
Hump Day... Wednesday we'll see clouds back on the increase. There's a small chance for a sprinkle, but most will stay dry. Highs once again will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear Wednesday night.
Temperatures will drop into the 30s across the region. Highs reach the upper 50s Thursday afternoon under partly sunny skies. A system to the south will keep spotty showers in the forecast, mainly across south-central Kentucky.
