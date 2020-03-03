FORECAST: Morning showers before drier, sunnier afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms move out early this morning leaving us with drier conditions for the afternoon.
Some sunshine is expected later today as temperatures return to the upper 50 and low 60s.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible during the afternoon.
Partly cloudy skies tonight can be expected with temperatures tumble into the 30s. Increasing clouds tomorrow afternoon as a cold front moves closer.
We’ll be mainly dry as the front passes with just a few sprinkles possible north of Louisville.
Expect highs tomorrow in the lower 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear Wednesday night. Temperatures will drop into the 30s across the region.
We’re keeping an eye on Thursday as a system to our south could bring rain back into the forecast across south-central Kentucky.
