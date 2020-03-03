Free health clinic for students opens at Central High School

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Central High School students now have access to free healthcare right next to their classrooms. The Park DuValle Community Health Center is officially open on the third floor of the school.
The clinic can see all levels of patients whether they are insured and uninsured. Ann Hagan, the Chief Executive Officer of Park DuValle Community Health Center, said the clinic will have dental care and behavioral health.
Central was the chosen location because organizers saw a need in the community. Genaisia White, a Central High student, was one of the clinic's first patients.
"People don't always say what's wrong with them,” White said. “Or they don't always have easy access to find out what is wrong with them, or people who are willing to help and I really appreciate that for my friends at."
Seniors Antre Haynes and Naudia Green were some of the clinic's first patients. They said they never imagined having this resource in their school. They're proud health resources will be available for incoming students.
"It makes me feel grateful,” Green said. “Knowing that not only myself but my classmates that if they don't have the transportation of funds to get quality healthcare they can just come right here and get helped out."
Unlike the nurses office, nurse practitioners at the clinic can diagnose and treat patients. The clinic, which has a lab and can do immunizations, is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the school is open.
