Future of Food is Female highlights local female chefs and culinary artists

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With International Women’s History Month kicking off, one local group is looking to the past and talking about the future for women in the culinary arts.
High profile women chefs and culinary experts were brought together to the Kentucky Center to talk about their impact on Louisville’s culinary boom at the “Future of Food is Female” event Monday night.
Chef Damaris Phillips, a Food Network star that was born and raised in Louisville, hosted a panel of guests to talk about the past, present, and future of female chefs and prominent culinary figures.
Guests included Chef Samantha Fore, proprietor of Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites in Lexington, Chef Kristen Smith, chef, owner and farmer of The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery in Corbin, and Smoketown native Chef Nikkia Rhodes, culinary instructor at Iroquois High School.
“I think women are taking over. If you look at the recent James Beard nominations that have come out, we got a lot of people that are showcasing Kentucky, and a lot of them are women,” Rhodes said. “I see a lot of my students at school, I see the girls want to take it serious.”
The event was organized by Louisville non-profit organization Kentucky is the World, which promotes the stories of extraordinary people in the state, along with the LEE Initiative, which works for more diversity and equality in the restaurant industry.
