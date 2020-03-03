Henryville HS seniors discuss lessons learned after devastating 2012 tornado

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – March 2, 2012 is a date that is difficult for Henryville, Indiana residents to forget after a tornado devastated the area and destroyed part of the community’s high school.
The seniors at Henryville High School were in fourth grade at the time.
On the 8th anniversary of the tornado, they told WAVE 3 News living through the terrifying natural disaster taught them something they could never learn in a textbook.
“It’s devastating,” senior Jake Youell said. “You really don’t know how to act or function knowing that. My house got destroyed during the tornado. I really just didn’t know what to do.”
Students spoke of the disruption to their lives and a lingering feeling of fear. They said there was nowhere to go in town after the storm where they could get away from the destruction.
“When you go through something that terrifying and devastating at that young an age, it kind of builds you a little backbone,” senior Logan Owens said. “Then, if you can get through that, if your community can come together to get through a tornado that destroys your entire town and most of your school, then you can get through anything.”
Other members of the Henryville High School Class of 2020 agreed.
“Knowing at the end of the day that something may happen bad, but you can always get through it, and our community got through it,” senior Katelin Burton said. “We built up the school again and we all did it as a family and together, knowing we could all depend on each other.”
