Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 points, T.J. Warren added 23 and the Indiana Pacers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 116-111. The Pacers led by 15 points in the third quarter before falling behind 102-98 midway through the fourth. Indiana won its fourth straight, moving into a fifth-place tie with Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference. Patty Mills scored 24 points to lead San Antonio and Trey Lyles added 20. The Spurs have lost eight of 11. They dropped four games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for eighth place in the West.