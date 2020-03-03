Interim sheriff appointed in Breckinridge County

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Billy Richardson is the interim Breckinridge County Sheriff.
Breckinridge County Judge Executive Maurice Lucas appointed Richardson Monday, filling a vacancy created when the former sheriff, Todd Pate, left his post on Saturday.
Pate and Richardson, a former deputy, were previously rivals; Richardson lost the sheriff election to Pate by 41 votes in the 2018 race.
Richardson will now serve the remainder of the former sheriff’s term.
PREVIOUS STORIES
Pate was arrested in March 2019 following a crash where he was accused of drinking and driving and then hiding evidence in a nearby fence line.
He returned to the position in May 2019 after completing a 45-day treatment program.
Richardson will be the Republican candidate for Breckinridge County Sheriff on the November ballot.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.