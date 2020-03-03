Jury recommends life sentence for man convicted in Derby Day 2017 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A jury says that a man convicted of a 2017 murder should spend the rest of his life in prison.
Scott Patrick Kennedy, 52, had been convicted by that same jury on Monday for the shooting death of Michael Bosse on May 6, 2017.
The shooting happened at a boarding house in 1700 block of Noble Place in Shively where both men lived. Bosse was shot once in the stomach during an argument.
Kennedy led police on a high speed chase the next day before he was arrested on the Lincoln Bridge.
The jury also returned guilty verdicts against Kennedy for fleeing and evading police and possession of a handgun by a felon. Formal sentencing is set for April 16.
