Ky. Dept. of Education: Trunnell, Engelhard, Whitney Young principals unfit to lead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Kentucky Department of Education is recommending the removal of three JCPS principals at underperforming schools after their 2019-2020 diagnostic reviews concluded they are unfit to lead.
Eight schools in the district are believed to be underperforming, but the department reports the three schools whose principals are recommended for removal are Trunnell, Engelhard and Whitney Young elementary schools.
The assessment is only a suggestion and it does not mean the principals will be removed by the state. Any action taken would be up to the JCPS superintendent.
The diagnostic reviews were conduction in mid-January.
