Lane closures on Brownsboro Road near Norton Commons in preparation for I-Move KY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, contractors will close lanes on Brownsboro Road near Norton Commons in order to perform utility work for upcoming construction of the I-Move Kentucky project.
Crews will be working on Brownsboro Road south of the point crossing Interstate 71 between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. One lane will be closed while the utility work is being completed.
These preparations are being made for construction work on the I-Move Kentucky project, scheduled to begin in about four to six weeks. The project will replace the KY 1694 bridge over I-71, which will eventually widen and add lane capacity to both I-71 and I-265.
I-Move Kentucky is said to be the largest construction project in Kentucky since the Ohio River Bridges Project, which was completed back in 2016. The entire I-Move Kentucky project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.