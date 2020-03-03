Lou City FC’s new home is complete, ready for fans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville City FC's new home field will hold a big advantage for soccer fans. Team officials announced Tuesday construction of the $65 million facility is complete.
“If you look around, every seat has a perfect sightline,” Lou City FC President Brad Estes said. “We engineered the stadium so the seats would be as close to the field as legally possible per FIFA regulations. So you can’t get any closer and still be a legitimate stadium.”
The new field will be a big improvement over Slugger Field, where fans have watched the team play since it started play in 2015.
“The rectangular pitch fits perfectly in a rectangular stadium, as opposed to the diamond-shaped stadium that we were in before,” Estes said. “So everybody will get a great view at all times.”
The 15-month construction of the Lynn Family Stadium completed on time and on budget. It is just part of the plan for the expansion of the sport in Louisville.
“We’ve added the National Women’s Soccer League, a team that will start in 2021, which we’re incredibly excited about,” Estes said. “You’ve probably seen that we’re looking into building a training center down on River Road. So we’ve got a lot to bite off right now. We’re really excited about it.”
The stadium also can be used for other events, including concerts.
The team announced all single-game seats are sold out for the home opener on April 11. Season tickets are still available.
