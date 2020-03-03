Louisville emergency services push for use of Smart 911 after Nashville tornadoes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Smart 911 has been around for a few years but Louisville Metro Emergency Services wants more people to sign up for it following Tuesday’s early morning tornadoes in Nashville that left at least 22 people dead.
"It can speed up responses," Cody Ashbaugh from Louisville Metro Emergency Services said. "It's a way to provide pre-arrival information to police, fire, and EMS."
A Smart 911 profile takes ten minutes to create and it’s free. When users call 911 by the number registered through the app, whether it’s a cell phone or a landline, the systems recognize your number and automatically displays the profile created to a dispatcher when it is used.
"It's information about you, your family, friends, your house, any information with medical conditions, even down to your pets," Ashbaugh said. "Disabilities, whether someone has a cognitive issue or service animal. We're also able to get information about the home where bedrooms may be."
That information can be relayed to first responders. Users can also list information about children and pets with photos.
"Technology is advancing faster than we ever expected," Ashbaugh said. "The more tools we have the faster our responses get."
If users are panicked, cannot speak or are in a dangerous situation, the ability to text with a dispatcher is available on Smart 911. However, the conversation must be initiated with a call, hang up and then a text message.
To sign up for Smart 911 click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.