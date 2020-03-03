Man stationed at Fort Knox joins Team Nick

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) – A solider stationed at Fort Knox is now a contestant on NBC’s The Voice.
Samuel Wilco’s version of Stevie Wonder’s “Lately” got coaches Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas to turn their chairs.
Wilco ended up picking Team Nick because he said his kids are big Nick Jonas fans.
According to The Voice, Wilco has been in the Army for 21 years and is an instructor at the Army’s recruiting college. He also owns a design company on the side.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.