2nd arrest made in airport passenger luggage thefts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A second woman is facing charges in connection with the theft of luggage and property from passengers at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Mary Jean Williamson, 27, was already being held on other charges at Louisville Metro Corrections. Additional charges were placed against her Monday on two counts of theft by unlawful taking, one count of criminal trespassing and one count of tampering with evidence.
On January 25 and February 2, Williamson is accused of going to the airport terminal with Carrie Welch, the other person charged in the case, and taking luggage from the baggage carousel belonging to two women. A warrant for Williamson’s arrest says the thefts were recorded on security video.
One of the pieces of luggage taken by Williamson and Welch contained more than $10,000 in jewelry.
