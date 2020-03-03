Okolona daycare back in business 14 months after fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The snip of the scissors at Southside Christian Church was 14 months in the making. On Monday, employees and parents cut the ribbon at the Okolona daycare center’s new facility.
In January 2019, an electrical fire started in the bathroom and nearly brought the building to the ground. Children and staff were forced to evacuate as firefighters put out the flames.
“You would’ve never guessed. You would’ve never guessed,” Assistant Director Natalie Scott said. “You never expect for it to actually happen and you sit there and you’re like, ‘Oh this is the real thing and here we go.'"
On Monday, Scott and others were back in the building for the first time, including Scott Larsen, the 17-year maintenance director of Southside Christian’s facilities.
“I’ve assembled every toy in this daycare, every shelf, every bookcase,” Larsen said.
He also assembled and taught the daycare’s fire safety plan, which staff followed the day of the fire. It currently hangs on the daycare’s bulletin board as a reminder of what happened more than a year ago and the lives it saved.
“[The students] can empty a building this size in under a minute and it absolutely did [save lives],” Larsen said. "It absolutely did.”
While fire crews battled the blaze 14 months ago, Home Depot employees brought the students next door into the store to get them out of the cold and out of harm’s way. On Monday, some of those employees returned to see the new facility.
“Everybody in the community just came together that day and what could’ve been a disaster was averted and it went smooth," Home Depot employee Chet Opdyke said.
During the rebuild, daycare students were relocated to other Southside Christian facilities.
