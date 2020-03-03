Organizers monitoring coronavirus impact on Derby festivities

“We go to great lengths to ensure the safety and security of our guests and team members and work closely with federal, state and local authorities as well as leading experts to address any relevant health, safety, security and travel issues that could impact the Derby. We are doing the same due diligence this year as we prepare for Kentucky Derby 146. As the Derby is several weeks away, we still have a great deal of time to monitor and react. We also will learn from others as they hold events over the next number of weeks. We are consulting with relevant authorities and will take any and all necessary steps to ensure the safety of all who attend and participate.”