Organizers monitoring coronavirus impact on Derby festivities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As coronavirus cases pop up across the country, those in Louisville will soon be expecting a lot of out of town guests ready to celebrate the Kentucky Derby.
As of Monday, there are still no cases of coronavirus in Kentucky, but that doesn't mean it’s not on people's minds as the city prepares for events drawing large crowds.
Thunder Over Louisville fireworks will be flying high in May and thousands will be walking the Louisville waterfront in the days leading up to the Run for the Roses.
"I definitely would take precautions," Clevon Pickett, who has attended Derby festivities in the past, told WAVE 3 News. "A little more sanitizing."
Others said they want to protect their children.
“I've always sort of drifted through the world as freely as I could be,” Bob Johnson said. “But I'm a father. I've got a little 7-year-old daughter, so if I was to bring her to something like that, I would definitely try to be more conscious and aware of just the amount of people I would want to be around."
The Kentucky Derby Festival released a statement Monday saying it’s monitoring developments related to the virus, but all are scheduled to go on as planned. It reads in part:
“Working with our partners with the city, the Department of Health and Wellness and other agencies, we will take any necessary precautions at our events. At this time, everything is set to go on as scheduled. If there are changes, we’ll make sure to communicate those to both the media and our patrons.”
As for the Derby itself, those at Churchill Downs state they're also working with leading experts to address health, safety, security and travel issues:
“We go to great lengths to ensure the safety and security of our guests and team members and work closely with federal, state and local authorities as well as leading experts to address any relevant health, safety, security and travel issues that could impact the Derby. We are doing the same due diligence this year as we prepare for Kentucky Derby 146. As the Derby is several weeks away, we still have a great deal of time to monitor and react. We also will learn from others as they hold events over the next number of weeks. We are consulting with relevant authorities and will take any and all necessary steps to ensure the safety of all who attend and participate.”
Pickett said unless the situation changes drastically, he plans to enjoy the special time of year.
“I would hate to tie myself down,” he said.
