Police arrest Louisville man in Grayson County after pointing guns at passing motorists

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Louisville man in Lietchfield after he was pointing a gun at moving traffic.
William A. Willis, 52, from Louisville, has been charged with wanton endangerment, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
According to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, officers were sent to Western Kentucky Parkway near exit 107 in Lietchfield on calls of a man that was “yelling and shooting a gun”, dispatch calls reported.
Once police arrived, they found Willis standing on an on-ramp holding a handgun and yelling profanities at passing vehicles.
An officer told Willis he was a Sheriff’s Deputy and asked him to drop his weapon. Willis did not immediately comply while being held at gunpoint. The suspect eventually dropped his gun and was placed under arrest.
Willis was searched, where police found another handgun, a large hunting knife, and a long-handled hatchet axe. Further investigation revealed the two handguns to be BB guns.
Drugs are being considered as a contributing factor by police.
Willis was booked at the Grayson County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.
