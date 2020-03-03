Proposed Kentucky bill would require health insurance providers to cover epinephrine injectors

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) – A new bill proposed in Kentucky would force health insurance providers doing business in Kentucky to cover epinephrine injectors for children under the age of 18.
The bill still has a long way to go before it would become law, but if it is passed, it would force providers to cover, for example, EpiPens for children under age 18 with severe allergies. The proposed bill would cap co-payments and deductibles at $50 per injector.
A similar bill went into law this year in Illinois.
Jaime Booker told WAVE 3 News her daughter is a severe allergy sufferer. She shared how scary it was when her daughter had a serious allergic reaction last month.
“I’ve never been so scared,” Booker said. “That was the most serious [incident] that I’ve ever been through as a parent.”
Booker said her daughter accidentally ate something that had tree nut butter in it, and she started going into anaphylactic shock. She was eventually brought by ambulance to Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.
In the meantime, if it wasn't for a neighbor running from next door to administer her daughter EpiPen injection, Booker says it could have been much worse.
"It was amazing. It was like she was an angel,” said Booker.
The mother said House Bill 519 is something that affects people for a lifetime and could go a long way for people like her daughter. She said high prices for epinephrine injectors for her child concerns her.
"Absolutely, because it's going to be part of her life forever,” she explained. “It's going to be something she's always going to have to deal with. She won't always be on our insurance."
Booker said she's lucky to have a current insurance plan that covers most of the injectors’ cost, but she knows some people don't have that luxury.
"Because they expire, so you have to keep them updated,” she said. “It's not like you get one and you keep it for life. It doesn't work that way."
After a life-changing moment with her daughter, Booker said she realizes how vital the injectors are.
"I had no idea that it could get to that point,” she said. “Now I know she needs to be nowhere without it She needs to have it at all times."
HB 519 bill would allow for that $50 limit on co-payments and deductibles to be adjusted to inflation every five years.
It would go into effect for every insurance plan issued or renewed after January 1, 2021.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.