Rybak celebrates 50 years on Bellarmine stats crew

“I happened to ask the sports editor of the Concord, one day of my freshman year, who kept statistics at the basketball games and he mentioned that they have a crew of students, so I said, if you need somebody I’d be happy to do it and he said, yeah we could use someone, well 50 years later, he’s been my husband for 45 years, so it all started from that,” Rybak said. Her husband, Bill, is also a regular in Knights Hall.