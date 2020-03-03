Rybak celebrates 50 years on Bellarmine stats crew

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Imagine doing something for 50 years. That’s a half century of sitting court side for games in Knights Hall for Kaelin Rybak, over 1,300 games.
Her accomplishment was celebrated on Saturday during a timeout during Bellarmine’s final regular season home game against McKendree. She was presented with a basketball commemorating the accomplishment.
Her streak started with a question to a fellow student and has altered the course of her life.
“I happened to ask the sports editor of the Concord, one day of my freshman year, who kept statistics at the basketball games and he mentioned that they have a crew of students, so I said, if you need somebody I’d be happy to do it and he said, yeah we could use someone, well 50 years later, he’s been my husband for 45 years, so it all started from that,” Rybak said. Her husband, Bill, is also a regular in Knights Hall.
She currently keeps statistics for the visiting team, and often watches the games at home afterwards, to catch up on what she missed.
“Bellarmine was home, we ended up not having any children of our own, so all these young men and women who have played ball through the years are like our kids,” she said.
Bellarmine athletic director Scott Wiegandt has known Rybak since his days as a Knights student and baseball player.
“It’s just one heck of a body of work, so happy to have Kaelin as part of family and what she does for us,” Wiegandt said.
Rybak comes by her love of sports honestly. Her father, Ed Kallay, was the original sports director at WAVE-TV and served as the play-by-play voice for the University of Louisville and the Kentucky Colonels.
“What would my dad think?" Rybak said, “I think my dad is smiling.”
