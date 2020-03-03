1 of several suspects arrested in brutal beating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man accused of being involved in a violent assault that has left a man with very serious injuries has been arrested.
Hunter Tennis Ralu, 23, of Louisville, was taken into custody on March 2. He is charged with one count each of robbery and assault.
An arrest warrant taken out by Louisville Metro police says Ralu was one of several people involved in the beating of a couple on February 1.
According to the warrant, the male victim and his girlfriend were in the apartment she shared with one of the suspects, Omega Gee, 22. When Gee entered, the male victim attempted to explained that they were just gathering the woman's belongings and would be leaving shortly.
The warrant says Gee left but returned a short time later with several other men, one of whom had a handgun, and began beating the male victim.
The suspects took the victim’s phones and approximately $600 in cash before throwing them out of the apartment. After making their way to a nearby movie theater complex, the man collapsed. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. According to LMPD, the victim will require facial reconstruction and “will likely have life long issues.”
Bond for Ralu has been set at $100,000 cash. Gee has been in custody at LMDC since February 10 on assault, robbery and assault-domestic violence charges. Gee is due back in court April 9 and is also being held on a $100,000 cash bond.
