Statewide tornado drill scheduled for KY on March 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A statewide tornado drill is scheduled for Kentucky.
The drill will be conducted at approximately 10:07 a.m. on March 4.
During the drill, Louisville Metro Emergency Services will be activating the Louisville Emergency Notification System (LENSAlert) using the Integrated Public Alert Warning System to send a test message to all wireless phones in Jefferson County.
Outdoor sirens and weather radios will be activated and warnings will also be broadcast on television and radio stations.
According to Louisville EMS A good tornado plan should:
- Designate a tornado sheltering area in an interior room on the lowest level of a building and away from windows. Basements are best, but if there is no basement, choose an interior bathroom, closet or other enclosed space on the lowest level of a building.
- Ensure employees or family members know where the designated shelter is located.
Everyone is encouraged to practice tornado safety during the drill.
