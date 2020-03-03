StormTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Edition

The good news is that we are about to rid of the clouds and rain for the afternoon.
The bad news is it will turn quite windy.
Wind gusts of 30-40mph will be possible at times...close to advisory-level. Use caution as you drive around today.
The wind will relax tonight as we turn colder.
Another gusty day coming for Wednesday with another front moving in. This one only looks to bring a batch of clouds but little in the way of rainfall.
It will be mild overall the next couple of days.
Colder weather slides in Friday with some cold wind chills.
The weekend will be very similar to last weekend with a cool Saturday and rapid warming for Sunday. And, we get an extra hour of daytime Sunday to enjoy that warm surge :)
