Three Cards named to All-ACC First Team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville women’s basketball junior guard Dana Evans, senior guard Jazmine Jones and senior forward Kylee Shook were all named All-ACC First Team, the league announced today.
Evans and Jones were named All-ACC First Team by both the Blue Ribbon Panel and the Coaches, while Shook was named All-ACC First Team by the Blue Ribbon Panel and All-ACC Second Team by the Coaches.
Jones and Shook also earned ACC All-Defensive Team honors.
Evans has nine 20-plus point games this season, which is tied for fifth in the league, and has scored in double figures in 27 of 28 games played. She ranks second in the ACC with 17.9 points per game and her 16.8 points per game in ACC play ranks fifth.
She’s second in the league and ranks 16th in the country with 81 made 3-pointers. She is shooting 42.2 percent from beyond the arc, which leads the league and ranks 26th in the NCAA. She leads the league and ranks 10th in the country with an 89.2 free throw percentage.
Her 4.3 assists per game rank eighth in the ACC and her 1.72 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks fifth.
Jones ranks fifth in the ACC and 32nd in the NCAA with a 54.7 shooting percentage and ranks seventh in the ACC with a 1.55 assist-to-turnover ratio. Her 1.8 steals per game in ACC play ranks seventh in the league.
She leads the team with 1.6 steals per game, ranks second with 14.1 points per game, 3.4 assists per game and ranks third with 4.7 rebounds per game. She is averaging 14.9 points per game in ACC play, which ranks 12th in the league.
Jones has played 142 games in a Louisville uniform, which ties Myisha Hines-Allen (2014-2018) and Shoni Schimmel (2010-14) for the most games played in program history.
Shook is UofL’s all-time leading shot blocker with 220 career blocks and her 83 blocks this year is a single-season record. She is averaging 10.1 points per game, and leads the league with 2.8 blocks per game and ranks with 8.2 rebounds per game.
She has double-doubles in her last four games and five of her last six, and has 11 on the season. Her 11 double-doubles are tied for second in the ACC.
After claiming its third straight ACC regular season title, No. 4 Louisville (27-3, 16-2) will be the 1-seed in the 2020 ACC Tournament in Greensboro, NC. The Cardinals open play on Friday, March 6 at 2 p.m. against either 8-seed Syracuse or 9-seed Virginia.
Official release from UofL sports information
