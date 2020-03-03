UK’s Howard named SEC Player of the Year

After missing the first half of the season due to NCAA transfer rules, Patterson has been a force for the Wildcats off the bench in league play sitting second on the team in scoring at 11.4 points per game while she has 22 steals and 28 assists. In 17 games played, she has scored 10 or more points in eight games, including 15 or more points in six games. The native of Houston, has three 20-plus point performances – all in league play – scoring 20 points at Florida, 25 points vs. Florida at home and a career-best 32 at Arkansas hitting a career-best five 3s. Patterson has two or more steals in six games and has led UK in steals four times while she has led UK in scoring twice, rebounding once and assists five times. The speedy guard hit at least one 3-pointer in 12 of her 17 games played including two or more from long range in four games.