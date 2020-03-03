UofL women move up to #4, Cats are #16, IU #20 in AP Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The UofL women (27-3) completed the regular season as ACC Champs and moved up a spot to #4 in the AP Top 25. They tip off play in the ACC Tournament on Friday at 2 p.m. in Greensboro, North Carolina, against either Syracuse or Virginia.
UK dropped one spot to #16. The Cats tip off play in the SEC Tournament on Friday at 8 p.m. in Greenville, South Carolina, against either Tennessee, Missouri or Ole Miss.
IU moved up two spots to #20. The Hoosiers tip off play in the Big Ten Tournament around 2:25 p.m. on Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, against Rutgers, Wisconsin or Illinois.
South Carolina remains #1 in the nation.
Here is the Top 25 with #1 votes in parentheses:
1. South Carolina (27) 29-1 747 1
2. Baylor (2) 27-1 713 2
3. Oregon (1) 28-2 700 3
4. Louisville 27-3 641 5
5. UConn 25-3 618 6
6. Maryland 25-4 615 7
7. Stanford 25-5 550 4
8. UCLA 25-4 541 9
9. Mississippi St. 25-5 489 10
10. NC State 25-4 459 8
11. Northwestern 26-3 450 14
12. Gonzaga 28-2 447 11
13. Arizona 23-6 372 13
14. Oregon St. 22-8 331 17
15. Texas A&M 22-7 293 12
16. Kentucky 21-7 259 15
17. South Dakota 27-2 254 20
18. DePaul 25-5 247 16
19. Iowa 23-6 232 18
20. Indiana 23-7 211 22
21. Princeton 24-1 153 23
22. Florida St. 22-7 142 19
23. Missouri St. 24-4 104 21
24. Arizona St. 20-10 75 24
25. Arkansas 22-7 44 -
Others receiving votes: Duke 16, Rutgers 10, Old Dominion 7, Cent Michigan 7, TCU 6, Virginia Tech 4, Marquette 4, James Madison 2, Tennessee 2, Texas 2, LSU 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1.
