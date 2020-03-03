UofL’s Evans, Shook honored by ACC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville women’s basketball junior guard Dana Evans has been named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year, while senior forward Kylee Shook has been named Defensive Player of the Year, the league announced today.
Evans, selected as player of the year by the league’s Blue Ribbon Panel and the ACC’s 15 head coaches, is the first player in league history to go from winning ACC Sixth Player of the Year to winning ACC Player of the Year the following season.
It marks the third straight season and the fourth time in five seasons that a UofL player has been named ACC Player of the Year as Asia Durr was named ACC Player of the Year the last two seasons and Myisha Hines-Allen earned the honor following the 2015-16 campaign.
A Wooden Award, Citizen Naismith Trophy, Wade Trophy, Meyers Drysdale Award and Dawn Staley Award finalist, Evans is averaging 17.9 points per game for the Cardinals (27-3, 16-2), which ranks fourth in ACC, while shooting a league-best 42.2 percent from deep. She has made 81 3-pointers, which ranks second in the league and 16th in the country.
She became Louisville’s 31st 1,000-point scorer with 18 points against Florida State and her 81 made 3-pointers this season is tied for ninth all-time in single season history at UofL.
Shook, a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalist, is the first Louisville player to win conference defensive player of the year since Angel McCoughtry won Big East Defensive Player of the Year in 2008-09.Earlier this season, Shook overtook McCoughtry as Louisville’s all-time leading shot blocker and her 83 blocks this year is a single-season program record. Her 2.8 blocks per game lead the ACC and rank 11th in the country.
After claiming its third straight ACC regular season title, No. 4 Louisville (27-3, 16-2) will be the 1-seed in the 2020 ACC Tournament in Greensboro, NC. The Cardinals open play on Friday, March 6 at 2 p.m. against either 8-seed Syracuse or 9-seed Virginia.
Official release from UofL sports information
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.