Weanling colt Knox adopted Monday after being rescued from herd shot and killed in Eastern Ky.

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After being rehabilitated and placed up for adoption in February, weanling colt Knox was adopted and taken home to his new family on Monday.
The family of Vicki Baumgardner arrived at Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville Monday afternoon to bring Knox to his new home.
The Baumgardners met with Knox last week after filing papers to adopt the horse. The family owned horses over the years and said that they wanted to raise up a younger horse with their two older horses currently living on their farm.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
- Reward rises for information in case involving horses shot and killed in Eastern Kentucky
- Horse rescued from herd shot and killed in Eastern Ky. up for adoption
- Kentucky Humane Society takes in third horse rescued from Eastern Kentucky herd
- KY Humane Society takes in two more horses from herd shot and killed in Eastern Kentucky
Knox was one of three horses that were rescued by the Kentucky Humane Society from the herd where 20 horses were shot and killed on a strip mine near the Pike and Floyd County line.
In December, Knox and Hope, a pregnant mare, were rescued with assistance from Dumas Rescue, a non-profit animal rescue group based in Eastern Kentucky. The third horse, a filly named Diamond, was rescued in January.
Three other horses from the herd are still being searched for by KHS and Dumas Rescue.
Investigation is ongoing to find those responsible for the shooting. A reward of $23,000 is being offered by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office for any information leading to an arrest.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.