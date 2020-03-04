Are your children asking about coronavirus? Here is what you should know

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When it comes to speaking to children about the coronavirus, it's important for adults to know what they are talking about. So many rumors are circulating, causing panic and unnecessary reactions.
Norton Children’s Iroquois Pediatrician Dr. Mark Brockman Jr. said parents have been coming to his office asking questions about the coronavirus.
“They are concerned and rightfully so,” Brockman said.
Children and teens are probably seeing a lot of chatter about the coronavirus on TV and social media, or hearing their parents talk about it.
“Children at a younger age are seeing things about coronavirus, and it might be things that are hard for them to understand,” Brockman said.
Brockman added that having an open dialogue in your household is very important.
“Ask (your) child, 'Have you heard anything about the coronavirus? Or do you have any questions?,” he said. “That is perfectly OK to ask your children at any age.”
Brockman said if you have young children and they haven’t heard of the coronavirus, you don’t have to bring it up with them. Instead, reinforce important hygiene information.
“Washing their hands with soap and water at least 20 seconds,” Dr. Brockman said. “If that isn’t available, use hand sanitizer.”
Brockman also said to tell your kids to wash their hands after using the restroom, after coughing or sneezing and eating meals.
“Also need to talk about keeping your hands away from your face,” he said. “Not sucking on your thumbs, not chewing on your fingernails, not scratching your eyes. That’s a really good way to spread any kind of virus.”
Brockman said we haven’t seen very much transmission between children, especially in the U.S., but said it will happen.
“It is a respiratory virus and spread through respiratory droplets,” Dr. Brockman said. “So just like any respiratory virus it will spread and it will spread easily.”
Brockman said everyone should stay home if they are experiencing symptoms of being sick.
“If we take the normal precautions like we do for the flu season every year, we should be OK,” Brockman said. “We definitely need to continue with our normal lives and doing those fun things. As long as people showing symptoms are staying home we are going to be OK with going to the birthday parties, going to the gym, and mall and that kind of things.”
