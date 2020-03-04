Bullitt County K9 officer helps recover drugs, guns, and cash in narcotics investigation

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office has recovered large amounts of drugs, guns, and cash in a long term investigation with the help of their newest K9 officer.
According to a post by the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, K9 officer Ena along with members of the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics unit seized 15 pounds of marijuana, 998 edible marijuana packages, 173 marijuana blunts, 3 handguns, and a large amount of cash.
One of the guns seized has been reported as stolen according to police.
Police say that the investigation is ongoing in this case.
