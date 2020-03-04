Carrithers Middle School participates in statewide tornado drill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear has signed a proclamation designating March 1 – 7 Severe Weather Awareness Week in the Bluegrass.
Severe weather can strike at any time in Kentucky, making it important for residents to be prepared to find the most secure shelter available no matter where they are.
On Tuesday, a statewide drill took place at 10:07 AM. The statewide tornado drill is an opportunity for Kentuckians to practice their shelter plans and ensure their readiness in case of a severe weather emergency.
Students, faculty and staff at Carrithers Middle School tested their plans out during the drill.
The entire building gathered in the hallways of the school. Students knelt down and placed their hands on their heads in front of the lockers. Drills like this one help prepare students for the worst-case scenario.
By practicing and increasing readiness across the state, residents can be more confident and prepared in the event of actual severe weather emergencies.
