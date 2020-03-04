Ferdinand Risco ‘made you feel like a sexual object’; ousted TARC director’s former co-workers in Atlanta now sharing their stories

ATLANTA, Ga. (WAVE) - For the first time, women in Atlanta are publicly sharing their stories of alleged harassment and sexual misconduct against Louisville's former TARC director Ferdinand Risco.
Risco, who held a similar position in Atlanta prior to his tenure at TARC, stepped down from Louisville's public transportation agency last month, just hours after a WAVE 3 News report exposed allegations against him.
“He made you feel like a sexual object for his enjoyment only,” a former Risco employee, who will be referred to as Person 1, told WAVE 3 News as part of a Troubleshooter investigation.
Risco resigned as TARC’s Executive Director February 12th after six women accused him of lewd and inappropriate behavior.WAVE 3 News started researching Risco’s past and found there had been similar accusations at his previous workplace, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.
WAVE 3 News tracked down several former employees who worked alongside Risco during his time there. Six women described Risco’s behavior as inappropriate and abusive. Three of the women agreed to share their stories publicly for the first time. WAVE 3 News agreed not to disclose their names because of their concerns of retaliation.
MARTA is the eighth-largest mass transit system in the U.S. Risco was MARTA’s Executive Director of Diversity and Inclusion. WAVE 3 News recently traveled to Atlanta to get the alleged victims’ stories.
“Those ladies in Louisville were courageous enough to say something to prompt this whole investigation,” Person 2 said. “I felt I had to do my part as well.”
“The feeling I get when I think about him is not a very good one,” Person 3 said.
At MARTA, Risco’s office oversaw claims of harassment and discrimination.
“The males could do no wrong and the females were always wrong,” Person 3 recalled.
The claims against Risco from those in Atlanta include sending inappropriate sexual pictures, jokes and messages, intimidation and threats to their jobs. Some of the women described screaming and having to ask his permission to use the bathroom. One woman described Risco making disparaging remarks against African-Americans.
Several of the women said they complained against Risco and said there was an investigation.
MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher said the agency’s Human Resources department interviewed some of the employees, but said it was not part of a formal investigation, and that there are no official records of those statements.
In an email dated Feb. 20, Fisher said “there were no complaints filed against Mr. Risco during his employment with MARTA.”
The Human Resources department later admitted it had received an anonymous complaint in 2013, but said it was against Risco’s department as a whole, not just Risco himself.
“Like I said, nothing was done,” Person 2 said. “So that was their way I guess of protecting him.”
The Atlanta women’s claims sounded familiar to those of Louisville attorney Thomas Clay, who represents the six Louisville women who worked with Risco at TARC. Clay, along with a group of Metro Council members, said they want to know how Risco was hired in Louisville and what kind of background search was conducted.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s office did not reply to WAVE 3 News’ emails or phone calls seeking comment.
WAVE 3 News has filed an open-records request to get those answers.
Meanwhile, Fisher admitted that MARTA’s record-keeping during Risco’s time there “wasn’t what it is today.” She said in 2017, the same year Risco left, his department was overhauled to make record keeping more robust. Because of that, she said, had a prospective employer call her about Risco, “they would be informed that he left voluntarily and was not the subject of a formal investigation, nor did he receive any disciplinary action during his employment.”
Fisher promised to go back to MARTA’s audit team to take a second look for any records of the women’s interviews.
Person 1 said MARTA allowed the debacle to happen, especially since Risco was the person in charge of seeing through any complaints.
“Ferdinand Risco hid in an environment of silence,” she said. “He hid in an environment where women were not believed. He hid in an environment where women were punished for speaking out for themselves.”
Louisville Metro Council Member Anthony Piagentini and Council President David James filed a resolution allowing for a former FBI agent to independently investigate Risco.
Fisher said MARTA will cooperate with any investigation related to Louisville.
