Ferdinand Risco ‘made you feel like a sexual object’; ousted TARC director’s former co-workers in Atlanta now sharing their stories

Meanwhile, Fisher admitted that MARTA’s record-keeping during Risco’s time there “wasn’t what it is today.” She said in 2017, the same year Risco left, his department was overhauled to make record keeping more robust. Because of that, she said, had a prospective employer call her about Risco, “they would be informed that he left voluntarily and was not the subject of a formal investigation, nor did he receive any disciplinary action during his employment.”