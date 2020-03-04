FORECAST: Breezy as clouds increase

WEATHER HEADLINES
- LATE MORNING/EARLY AFTERNOON: Wind gusts up to 30 mph at times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The day begins with mostly sunny skies. A weak boundary will pass through the region during the late morning with a sprinkle chance. Clouds increase this afternoon and evening. Highs once again will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight as drop into the 30s.
Highs reach the upper 50s Thursday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. A system to the south will keep spotty showers in the forecast, mainly across south-central Kentucky. A passing front brings spotty shower chances late tomorrow night.
Those showers clear by early Friday morning. Otherwise, expect a chilly night with lows in the 30s.
Friday will be chilly with highs in the low 40s and plenty of clouds around. Those clouds clear just in time for a pleasant weekend.
