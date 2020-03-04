FORECAST: Cooler overnight

- Friday - Coolest of the next 10 days
- Big warm-up for the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight will be chilly with lots of high clouds overhead at times. Low temperatures will make it down into the 30s.
Thursday will be another mild day until a front arrives in the late afternoon. A small sprinkle chance will accompany that front, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the lower 60s. With the front past us on Thursday night, it will be colder with a mainly cloudy sky.
The wind will increase toward sunrise as well as lows get down into the 30s. Friday will be a blustery day with gusty winds, broken to scattered clouds, and highs only in the 40s. The snow shower chance is too low in our area to put into our precipitation chance but may impact areas closer to Lexington.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.