Fourth Street Live hosting job fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you or someone you know is looking for a new job, 4th Street Live is hosting a series of job fairs to fill a number of positions.
Open interviews will be conducted at participating bars and restaurants Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
Participating locations include the Sports and Social Club, Tavern on Fourth, PBR Louisville, Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse and Pizza Bar.
Positions available include kitchen managers, sales and marketing managers, bartenders and servers.
More than 30 positions need to be filled, including part-time and full-time positions.
Qualified candidates may be offered jobs on the spot upon pre-screening requirements.
To fill out the application on the 4th Street Live career page click or tap here.
