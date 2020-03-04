'I really thought that was the end’: Meade Co. woman traumatized after surviving Nashville tornado

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The sound of the howling wind gives Sarah Mills nightmares.
“I honestly did not sleep, because I was traumatized," Mills, who lives in Meade County, told WAVE 3 News. "Like every time I closed my eyes I just heard the sound... It was kind of like going through the car wash when the dryers are on, times ten. It was just like in my ear. I knew people were screaming but I couldn’t even hear because it was so loud.”
Overnight Monday, Mills was at Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint in Nashville’s Germantown when a tornado passed overhead.
“A server, or the owner, or someone said, ‘Get in the back, now,’” Mills said. “Like, he screamed it, and right when he said that you could hear a window shatter. Things were flying.”
Mills explained how she ran with her hands over her head, praying not to die.
“I was praying to God," she said. "I was like, ‘Please, please, please, please, please. This is not the time.' I’ve never actually been terrified of dying before, and I really thought that that was the end.”
A few minutes later, the bar was reduced to rubble, but Mills and the others inside were okay. However, a gas leak forced them from the bar and into another restaurant to wait out the end of the storm.
Eventually, Mills said she went to a friend’s apartment to stay the night.
When the sun came up, she went back to the bar and found her car still sitting there with the windows shattered.
The scene outside of Jack Brown’s is one many in Nashville’s Germantown are becoming used to. On Tuesday, WAVE 3 News talked to several neighbors who were helping one another clean up.
Mills will have to do her own cleaning up, too. She said fixing her car will not be cheap, but the damage pales in comparison to being alive.
“There is people who did not survive and numbers keep on rising and that’s so surreal because I was right there and it could’ve been me," Mills said. "It could’ve been anyone. So if the worst thing that happened is my car is, you know, destroyed then I can take out that I’m still alive.”
Mills has insurance on her car, but it doesn’t cover ‘acts of God.’ She said it could cost her up to $2,000 to fix all the windows.
