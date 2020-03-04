Jeffersonville Firefighters Union endorses candidate for Clark Co. Sheriff 2 years early

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A key endorsement was announced Tuesday night for a Southern Indiana councilman running for sheriff in Clark County in 2022.
The Jeffersonville Firefighters Union is endorsing Scottie Maples as Clark County Sheriff; it’s the first time the union has ever endorsed someone for the position.
Maples started working for the Clark County Sheriff's Office in 2004 and is currently a colonel. He also had a high-profile role in the cable reality series “60 Days In,” which was filmed in the Clark County Jail.
He is getting a head start on the election as he will not appear on the ballot for another two years.
