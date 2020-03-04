Katina Powell placed under house arrest in Louisville

Katina Powell appeared was transferred to Louisville Metro Corrections from Clark County on a failure to appear charge. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | March 3, 2020 at 10:07 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 11:04 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Katina Powell, the woman at the center of the University of Louisville basketball escort scandal, appeared in a Louisville courtroom Tuesday morning.

Katina Powell's confessions and her book exposed the sex, parties and payments surrounding UofL's basketball team and led to an NCAA investigation and punishment. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

She was arrested last week following a police chase in Jeffersonville. Her attorney told WAVE 3 News Powell was not driving the car.

Powell and Jerry Sanders are accused of stealing merchandise from a Kohl's, Rural King and a farm supply store.

She appeared in a Clark County courtroom for those charges before being transferred to Louisville Metro Corrections on a failure to appear charge.

A Louisville judge put Powell on home incarceration.

A probation revocation hearing is set for March 13.

