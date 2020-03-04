Katina Powell placed under house arrest in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Katina Powell, the woman at the center of the University of Louisville basketball escort scandal, appeared in a Louisville courtroom Tuesday morning.
She was arrested last week following a police chase in Jeffersonville. Her attorney told WAVE 3 News Powell was not driving the car.
Powell and Jerry Sanders are accused of stealing merchandise from a Kohl's, Rural King and a farm supply store.
She appeared in a Clark County courtroom for those charges before being transferred to Louisville Metro Corrections on a failure to appear charge.
A Louisville judge put Powell on home incarceration.
A probation revocation hearing is set for March 13.
