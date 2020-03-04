Kim Kardashian accused of cultural appropriation for wearing box braids

(WAVE) – Kim Kardashian West is facing backlash, per a report by The Independent, for wearing her hair in box braids.
During the reality star and entrepreneur’s trip to France for Paris Fashion Week, Kardashian West attender her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 8 fashion show wearing the long, tight braids.
The Independent credits Kardashian West’s social media followers as being critical of her choice of hairstyle, saying she is contributing to cultural appropriation by wearing an African American hairstyle.
However, other commenters seemed supportive of her choice, writing words of encouragement.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.