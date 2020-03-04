Lynn Family Stadium hosting a job fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you or someone you know is looking for a new job, Lynn Family Stadium is hosting a job fair.
The stadium is home to the Louisville City FC soccer team set to debut their home opener there Saturday, April 11.
Interviews will be conducted Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Positions available include housekeeping, seasonal groundskeepers, game day groundskeepers and operations technicians.
Applicants must be 18 or older to apply. Applications will be accepted on-site.
Click or tap here to apply.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.